Humberto becomes a hurricane, outer bands forecast to affect Bahamas

The WINK News Weather Authority continues tracking the latest updates for formations in the tropics, as Humberto has strengthened into a Hurricane Sunday night.

As of 11 p.m., the center of Hurricane Humberto was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 29.4 North, longitude 77.6 West. Humberto is moving toward the northeast near 3 mph (6 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Monday morning, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast with a gradual increase in forward speed over the next 3 days.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There continue to be no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but NHC warns Bermuda and surrounding areas should monitor the storm’s future track.

Islands in the Bahamas are expected to be affected by rainfall produced by Humberto’s outer bands, with heavy rain beginning late Wednesday.

East-Central Florida remains under high surf and rip current advisories.

