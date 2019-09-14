Officer of the year named at Law & Order Ball at Hertz Arena

Honoring all branches of law enforcement, Rotary Club of Fort Myers South hosted its sixth annual Law &Order Ball at Hertz Arena in Estero Saturday.

Deputy First Class Donna L. Aiossa-McNally was named officer of the year.

And K9 officer of the year went to Ruger, who works with LCSO and is known for being incredibly calm.

The event was also a superhero-themed fundraiser for the rotary club foundation, which provides grants to Lee County law enforcement agencies and local nonprofits. Guests have already raised thousands of dollars through auctions and raffles at the arena.

WINK News was a proud sponsor of the Law & Order Ball again this year.

MORE:

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know