$80M Collier County sports facility expected to be operational in 2020

Collier County officials look to a large parcel as the future of multi-use sports stadium hosting national youth sporting events.

Collier County Board of Commissioners voted to use tourism tax dollars to fund an $80 million project that would include 19 sports fields and a lake.

The project is slated for land at the corner of Collier Boulevard and I-75. Collier County staff believe this will be a future facility for youth and county sports on a national scale.

“The youth is the future of the country,” Elysse Toussaint said. “Any money spent on the youth is money well spent and the youth for me.”

Toussaint said he is pleased to know tax dollars will help his three kids, who like to spend time out on the field

“That’s the way to do it to,” Toussaint said. “Keep them away from the TV and the phone and play sports. Keep them active.”

On the flip side, people have issues and concerns for increased traffic and overcrowding near the proposed facility.

A portion of the project is expected to be completed as early as next summer in the month of June or July. At that time, four fields will be operational, and the entirety of the project is expected to be completed by 2021.

Sandra Slane said those potential problems don’t bother her because she enjoys this type of growth.

“I think it’s really a wonderful thing because it’ll help the real estate market,” Slane said. “It’ll help create jobs, and I think it’s really good for our community, and it brings us together.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know