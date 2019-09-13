Rep. Steube introduces bill to change Marijuana to a schedule III controlled substance

Congressman Greg Steube (FL-17) introduced the Marijuana 1-to-3 Act of 2019 Thursday to reschedule marijuana from a schedule I controlled substance to a schedule III controlled substance, allowing further research on the substance to be conducted.

“As marijuana is legalized for medical and recreational use across the United States, it is important that we study the effects of the substance and the potential impacts it can have on various populations,” said Congressman Steube following the introduction of the bill. “By rescheduling marijuana from a schedule I controlled substance to a schedule III controlled substance, the opportunities for research and study are drastically expanded. With this rescheduling, researchers can now access federal funds to research this substance and determine its medical value.”

The bill directs the Attorney General of the United States to make changes to the Controlled Substances Act to move marijuana from schedule I of the Act to schedule III of the Act.

“We hear every day about the positive health benefits of marijuana. Whether it’s young children with seizure disorders, or veterans suffering from chronic pain, it is clear that there are medical benefits to marijuana and I think it’s time we remove the bureaucratic red tape that prevents us from thoroughly studying this substance,” continued Steube.

The bill will be referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary where Congressman Steube is a member.

Reporter: Anika Henanger



