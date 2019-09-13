Police warn of ‘stranger danger’ incident in Fort Myers

On Wednesday, September 11, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a nine-year-old boy was dropped off at his bus stop near 3081 Central Avenue.

He reported that a gray Subaru SUV type vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver was described as a man with a short beard, shoulder length dreadlocks, with tattoos on his arms and hands and the passenger was a woman with shoulder length red hair, a camouflage shirt, and a gold tooth.

The woman offered the boy candy if he would get into the car with them, he refused and started to run away. Police say the couple then drove off in their car.

He made it safely to his home and reported the incident to his family.

If anyone in the area has knowledge of the vehicle or couple, they are urged to contact Fort Myers Police Detective Myra King at (239) 321-8016 or email [email protected]

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson



