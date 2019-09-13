Tropical Storm Humberto continues strengthening, expected to become hurricane

The WINK News Weather Authority team is now closely monitoring two areas in the Atlantic and one in the Gulf of Mexico for potential development over the next several days.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Humberto was located near latitude 28.3 North, longitude 77.7 West. Humberto is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (9 km/h) and this motion with a gradual turn to the north is expected for the next day or so. A sharp turn to the northeast is expected on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto should continue to move well offshore of the east coast of Florida during the next day or so and then move away from the U.S.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Humberto is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) to the north and east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure just reported by an Air Force reconnaissance plane was 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches and warnings in effect.

OTHER TROPICAL NEWS

We are also watching a weather disturbance about 750 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

And in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is a large area of cloudiness and showers. Slow development is expected for this system over the next couple days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

