CCSO investigating armed robbery at East Naples Bargain Box

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a thrift store in East Naples Friday evening, according to the office’s PIO.

Around 4:20 p.m., CCSO received a call of an armed robbery at the Bargain Box Thrift Shop on Tamiami Trail.

Two armed men entered the store, demanded money and then fled with cash.

No injuries have been reported.

CCSO says the scene is still active and detectives are on scene.

If you have any information in regards to this crime, you are asked to call CCSO at 239-252-9300 or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Writer: Briana Harvath

