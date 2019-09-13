Bahamians brace for more tropical weather, reeling in from Hurricane Dorian

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Atlantic near the Bahamas Friday, and communities still reeling in from the destruction of Hurricane Dorian are once again preparing for tropical weather conditions.

Although this depression has not nearly reached the magnitude of Dorian, the extra wind and rain expected this weekend leaves people in the Bahamas and loved ones in Southwest Florida watching the storm very closely.

We spoke to FGCU Professor Dr. Teresa Clark, whose family lives in Nassau.

“I just got off the phone with my sister in Nassau and of course everybody’s concerned,”” Clark said. “They’re keeping a close eye on it.”

Nassau, capital of the Bahamas on New Providence, was not damaged by Dorian. But the capital is now home to hundreds if not thousands of evacuees from the northwestern islands.

Crews continue to search through rubble on the northwestern islands of the Bahamas for 1,300 missing people. Those who survived say they haven’t seen any help from the Bahamian government, and they are desperately waiting for electricity, supplies and communication for what’s coming next.

“A lot may be experiencing post-traumatic stress syndrome, so it’s more definitely affecting their psyche,” Clark said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

