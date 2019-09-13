2 teens sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 Lehigh Acres murder

Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media two teens have been sentenced for shooting and killing a male taxi driver in Lehigh Acres in 2018.

Angel Arellano, 15, and Epimenio Leal, 17, were sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for the murder of Hinso Estreplit, a self-employed taxi driver.

Both teens pled no contest to and found guilty of charges for First-Degree Murder and Robbery With A Firearm.

In April 2018, Arellano and Leal called for taxi to a remote road in Lehigh Acres, luring a taxi driver to the location. Both teens went up to the driver, shooting and killing him. Then, they stole the victim’s wallet, phone and a metal box containing money.

Related: Ricky Ligonde, 20, was also arrested for the murder of Estreplit in 2018. Ligonde previously reached a plea deal for charges of Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Robbery With a Firearm. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Judge Bruce Kyle served the sentencing for Arellano and Leal, while Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner of the LCSO homicide unit and Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Justham prosecuted the cases.

The two teens face 10 years of probation following time served. The sentence also carries a 25-year minimum mandatory requirement based upon Florida’s 10-20-Life law. Additionally, because they are juveniles, each are entitled to a court review of their sentences after serving 25 years per Florida’s sentencing laws related to the sentencing of juveniles as adults. Both teens were sentenced in Lee County court.

