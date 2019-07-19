Major crash shuts down I-75 exit ramp at Colonial Blvd.

Early Friday morning, a major crash on an I-75 north bound exit ramp at Colonial Boulevard has lanes blocked off in that area.

According to our on scene reporter, not many details about the crash have been released but the collision was between a pickup truck and a maintenance work truck.

The west bound lanes on Colonial Blvd. are currently blocked off.

The names of the drivers have not been released, and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

