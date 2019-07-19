Fatal crash shuts down Colonial Blvd. at I-75 off-ramp

Early Friday morning, one person died in a major crash on Colonial Boulevard at the exit ramp from northbound I-75 has lanes blocked off in that area.

According to law enforcement, officers responded to a the crash involving two trucks at Colonial Blvd & I-75. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers died later at the hospital. Their names have not been revealed.

The east bound lanes on Colonial Blvd. are currently still blocked off.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

