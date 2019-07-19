Betsy’s Best healthy recipes: Homemade peanut butter banana ice cream

Nothing is better on a hot day than a nice cool treat, but that doesn’t mean you have to have something unhealthy.

Registered dietitian, Betsy Opyt shows you how to make a healthy alternative with homemade peanut banana ice cream.

Recipe Ingredients:

2 T Betsy’s Best Cinnamon Peanut Butter

4 frozen bananas cut into chunks

1 Tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tsp. cinnamon

1 pinch sea salt

Step By Step Homemade Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream Recipe Directions:

Step 1: Place bananas in a food processor or high-powered blender.

Step 2: Turn motor on. If you allow the motor to run, the frozen bananas will take on a creamy, frozen custard consistency.

Step 3: As soon as the bananas have turned into ice cream, add the salt, vanilla, cinnamon, and Gourmet Peanut Butter. Pulse to combine, and serve immediately.

Step 4: Ice cream can be stored in the freezer in a freezer safe container.

Step 5: To serve again, simply allow it to melt enough to turn it out into the processor again, and re-process. If you don’t do this, the ice cream will be very icy, so this step is important for your leftovers.

Step 6: Enjoy your homemade peanut butter banana ice cream!

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

