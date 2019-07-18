WASHINGTON
Trump says he was “not happy” about “send her back” rally chant
The president added, “I was not happy with it — I disagreed with it.”
Asked if he would try to stop such chants the next time, he said he would certainly try.
Mr. Trump began the controversy over the weekend with a racist tweet that congresswomen should “go back” to their countries. Mr. Trump has since defended that tweet, claiming it was not racist.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
