Trump says he was “not happy” about “send her back” rally chant

Published: July 18, 2019 1:21 PM EDT
Updated: July 18, 2019 2:21 PM EDT
President Trump on Thursday insisted he was “not happy” with his supporters’ chant to “send her home,” referring to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.Mr. Trump claimed Thursday he thought he had. Mr. Trump made the remarks in the Oval Office during a meeting with members of Team USA for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.Asked why he didn’t stop the chant, Mr. Trump said, “I think I did — I started speaking very quickly.”

The president added, “I was not happy with it — I disagreed with it.”

Asked if he would try to stop such chants the next time, he said he would certainly try.

Mr. Trump began the controversy over the weekend with a racist tweet that congresswomen should “go back” to their countries. Mr. Trump has since defended that tweet, claiming it was not racist.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on July 18, 2019 / 1:05 PM

Author: Associated Press
