Suspect arrested in connection to fatal February crash in North Fort Myers

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal crash that happened in North Fort Myers on February 5.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bayshore Road and Slater Road at 5:15 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed James Paul Domer, 58, of Marco Island was arrested and faces a charge of Homicide – Negligent Manslaughter with a Vehicle.

Bail for Domer was set at $15,000. The next court date is set for August, 19.

WINK News is working to confirm further information in this case.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know