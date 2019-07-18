NORTH FORT MYERS
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal February crash in North Fort Myers
A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal crash that happened in North Fort Myers on February 5.
The crash happened at the intersection of Bayshore Road and Slater Road at 5:15 p.m.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed James Paul Domer, 58, of Marco Island was arrested and faces a charge of Homicide – Negligent Manslaughter with a Vehicle.
Bail for Domer was set at $15,000. The next court date is set for August, 19.
WINK News is working to confirm further information in this case.
