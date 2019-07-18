Search warrant leads Lee County deputies to drug bust

A search warrant led Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies to a drug bust, putting two suspects behind bars on Thursday.

The suspect, Daniel Landino, 50, and Jospeh [sic] Maddoz, 18, were arrested by LCSO deputies.

Deputies found 3.06 grams of fentanyl, 4.6 grams of crack cocaine, 52 rounds of ammunition, Narcan, and several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the LCSO press release.

LCSO said more arrests are pending from the search warrant.

