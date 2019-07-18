LCSO conducts active shooter investigation at Chico’s HQ, no shooter found

The Chico’s FAS campus was on lockdown after there was an unconfirmed report of an active shooter Thursday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a security guard called to report an active shooter at the campus. Chico’s says the guard received recieved an anonymous call regarding the threat.

A text alert soon went out to Chico’s FAS employees warning of a “possible active shooter in the area” and the campus went on lockdown at 11:10 a.m.

Chico’s sent a follow up text to employees reiterating the report was unconfirmed, and out of an abundance of caution LCSO was “sweeping the building and campus.”

There was a large response by LCSO and other agencies who swept the campus at 11215 Metro Pkwy. in south Fort Myers, but no shooter has been found at this time.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “We have not located a threat. The employees are safe. The children at the day care are safe, and all the residents are safe in this location. Most importantly there is no threat at this time.”

Storm Smart, which is nextdoor to Chico’s, also went on voluntary lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Chico’s headquarters also includes Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma brands, mainly sell women’s clothing and accessories. They have more than ​1,400 stores all over North America.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. issued the following statement regarding a lockdown at its corporate campus in Fort Myers:

Earlier today, Chico’s FAS security personnel received an anonymous call regarding the threat of an active shooter in the area around its corporate headquarters facility in Fort Myers.

The security and safety of our employees is of paramount importance to Chico’s FAS. Local law enforcement and other emergency personnel were immediately notified, and are presently on site. As a precaution, and consistent with existing security protocols and policies, all employees were notified of the situation in real-time. A lockdown of all facilities has been initiated, and employees at the site have been instructed by local law enforcement to shelter in place at a secure location.

No actual shooter has been identified, and the Company is currently unaware of any injuries.

Chico’s FAS is working closely with local authorities to provide all information to ensure the corporate facilities are secure, investigate the threat and monitor the situation.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know