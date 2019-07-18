Credit: FILE - This combination of file photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Search warrants unsealed Thursday, July 18, 2019, shed new light on the president's role as his campaign scrambled to respond to media inquiries about hush money paid to two women who said they had affairs with him. The investigation involved payments Cohen helped orchestrate to Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal. (AP Photo/File)
NEW YORK (AP)

Records: Trump discussed quashing stories about affairs

Published: July 18, 2019 12:24 PM EDT
Updated: July 18, 2019 2:26 PM EDT

Court records show that in the days leading up to the 2016 election, President Donald Trump spoke with aides rushing to quash stories about alleged affairs he had.

Search warrants unsealed Thursday shed new light on the president’s role as his campaign scrambled to respond to media inquiries about hush-money paid to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley ordered the materials unsealed this week after prosecutors said they had concluded their investigation into a scheme intended to protect Trump’s reputation as he ran for president.

The investigation involved payments Michael Cohen helped orchestrate to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal after they claimed they had affairs with Trump.

Trump denies the allegations.

Cohen later pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations. He is serving a three-year sentence.

Author: JIM MUSTIAN/ Associated Press
