Nearly 90 hummus products recalled over listeria concerns

Hummus products sold nationwide under 11 different brands are being recalled due to possible listeria concerns.

The products were made between May 30 and June 25 and were sold under the Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Hummus Hummus, Lantana, Lidl, Pita Pal, Reasor’s, Roundy’s, Schnucks and 7-Select brands.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, the Food and Drug Administration said.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

Anyone who purchased the affected products should return them to the store they bought them from for a refund.

A full list of the products being recalled is available on the FDA’s website.

Author: CBS Local Writer: Lincoln Saunders

