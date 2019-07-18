Fentanyl traffickin arrest. Jhonni August. Photo via CCSO
Naples man arrested for trafficking fentanyl following undercover investigation

July 18, 2019

A Naples man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl following an undercover investigation by Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, deputies arrested Jhonni August, 24, after undercover detectives with Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Bureau met with  August on June 20 to purchase heroin.

The heroin tested positive for the presence of fentanyl weighing approximately 29.4 grams.

On Wednesday deputies located August in the 5200 block of Holland Street and placed him under arrest for trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, a felony.

