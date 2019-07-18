Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville girl

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 11 year-old Addison Terry of Jacksonville Thursday.

According to FDLE, Addison was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Patania Way in Jacksonville, wearing a tank top and black shorts. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall.

Addison may be with Jade Seidel, 16, who was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall.

Addison may be traveling to Clay County, Florida.

CORRECTION: Florida Department of Law Enforcement updated the name of a missing child to Addison Terry, originally issued a for “Elaine Addison.” It has been updated to correct to to the appropriate name.

Writer: WINK News

