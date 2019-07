Lee County Sheriff’s Office fosters 10 new puppies from Gulf Coast Humane Society

Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they have received 10 new puppies from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The puppies will be part of the Cell Dog Program where inmates are allowed to care for the dogs while in custody.

The post from LCSO says the program has a total of 18 puppies now being cared for.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know