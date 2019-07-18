Former Fort Myers HS assistant principal faces false burglary report charge

An investigation into a Fort Myers woman revealed she made a false claim about a burglary of her home in May.

Jamie Kirschner, 42, faces charges of False 911 Call and filing False Report to Law Authority. Both charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

Kirschner, a former assistant principal at Fort Myers High School, reported a burglary around 2:30 a.m. on May 9. When Fort Myers Police Dept. officers arrived, she said the burglar had fled the scene.

Detectives became aware of several inconsistencies with the suspect’s account, according to the FMPD press release. After several weeks, the investigation found Kirschner’s story was fabricated.

“The Fort Myers Police Department takes instances of false reporting very seriously,” said Detective Lieutenant Victor Medico, “because of the fear it may instill in the affected area as well as the tremendous amount of resources that could have been utilized for legitimate purposes.”

Writer: WINK News

