Fort Myers woman arrested for DUI Manslaughter in 2018 crash

Florida Highway Patrol arrested Brandi V. Hurd, 44, of Fort Myers Thursday for DUI Manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed 20-year-old Gibson Guillaume of Lehigh Acres back in November 2018.

According to the FHP press release, state troopers responded to the crash on State Road 82 at the intersection with Grant Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, where investigators say Hurd was in a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, facing south at the intersection, intending to cross over.

Guillaume was in a 1991 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on SR-82 toward the intersection when the Dodge entered the right-of-way of the Toyota. The Toyota crashed into the left side of the Dodge, killing Guillaume.

It was determined Hurd was drunk during the crash.

Hurd was taken to Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News

