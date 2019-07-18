Firefighters put out car fire outside Pet Supermarket in Charlotte County

Charlotte County Fire & EMS put our a car fire in the parking lot of a Pet Supermarket just outside of Port Charlotte Thursday.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the business where a red Dodge Caravan was aflame in the parking lot off of Peachland Boulevard and Loveland Boulevard.

The owner of the van told authorities she was having mechanical issues and left the vehicle in the parking lot the day before and then tried to start it today before calling a towing company. She says she noticed an electric smell and went inside a store when the van did not start. When she came back outside, the car was on fire.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know