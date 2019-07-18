Fire marshal investigating arson inside Cape Coral home

Cape Coral Fire Department confirmed the Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating an arson-caused fire at a home Thursday.

Authorities responded to a home on the 3600 block of NE 10th Place after a report was made about smoke inside close to 9:30 a.m.

According to the fire department, the home was under construction, and no one was inside. Crews found fire inside the master bedroom closet and in the garage of the home. Both were contained.

The damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.

Arson is believed to be the cause for the fire, and the state fire marshal is actively investigating.

Writer: WINK News

