FGCU student inspires idea of Fort Myers diversity advisory committee

“Growing up in the area I always went to predominantly white institutions,” siad Florida Gulf Coast University student Hailey Countryman. “Now, I have friends that are from all over the place we all have completely different backgrounds.”

A diverse group of people proves conversations over coffee can change the world.

“I feel like we are on a mission to something great that we can heal this city,” Dr. Peter Ndiang’ui said.

Dr. Peter Ndiang’ui is a professor FGCU and said Countryman inspired an action that will change Fort Myers for the better. She is a person he has learned from. It all started when Henderson came into his diversity class and left with a new idea.

“I met Hailey who gave me the new idea of, ‘hey maybe we could start a diversity advisory committee, Mr. Mayor,’” said Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson.

“I think that’s what really sparked the conversation about a council,” Countryman said, “and creating something that was more inclusive and got the opinions of other people heard.”

From then on, the idea of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee was born.

The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank became the first Southwest Florida business onboard Countryman’s cause. It donated $25,000 to the College of Education where she studies at FGCU.

Countryman said the greatest gift is learning to include people with different backgrounds and opinions. She is a standout student, inspiring people by pushing positive change in her community.

“I know more about how to create an inclusive environment and a more comfortable environment for people around me how to become an ally,” Countryman said.

“A special, unique student,” Ndiang’ui said.

