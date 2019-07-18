Family loses dog and embedded microchip fails to help them locate it

A family is devastated after not being able to locate one of their dogs after he ran off during a quick 10 minute period of being outside.

According to the owners they have a tracking microchip installed in him, but it appears to have not been compatible with a veterinarian’s scanner when a couple brought in a dog they found that looked similar to the lost one.

The vet directed the couple to a nearby shelter to see if they would be able to read the scanner, but they did not get the contact of the couple before they left the clinic.

As for now, the family is hoping their story will get out and the couple still has the missing dog, and will be able to return him back to the rightful owners.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know