Biker seriously injured in early morning crash in Lehigh Acres

A biker was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Lehigh Acres.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the biker was riding in front of a car on Alabama Road from Palm Street when the driver attempted to turn left in front of the car.

The front of the car struck the back of the bike, causing the biker to wreck.

The biker was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

