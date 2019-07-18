$2M bond set for 19-year-old accused of killing woman in Immokalee

A judge set bond at $2 million for 19-year-old Jesus Montlegno III, who is accused of involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Immokalee, Thursday.

On Tuesday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus and his brother, 17-year-old Malachi Montelegno, for shooting and killing 33-year-old Adriana Arrendondo, a mother of six.

The two Immokalee brothers face charges for Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault With A deadly Weapon.

Demetria Rolle lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened and was friends with Arrendondo. Rolle’s parents live next to where Arrendondo was killed. Rolle sad she heard gunfire coming from the front yard where her kids were.

“That guy could’ve just turned within two feet and shot one of these kids playing,” Rolle said. “It was just that close.”

Deputies say they responded to the shooting along Amos Court. They said two men drove up to a home, exited their car and fired multiple shots into a second car with three people inside, including Arrendondo. Arrendondo was taken to Lee Memorial hospital where she died from her gunshot injuries.

“She was just nice,” Rolle said. “We would have birthday parties, cookouts. Her and her boyfriend would always come by. My son just the day before was playing with her kids.”

According to the arrest report, a dispute over an ounce of marijuana sparked the shooting. The report also said Malachi admitted to his role in the shooting; whereas, Jesus changed his story for law enforcement several times.

Jesus and Malachi are both in custody in Collier County. Malachi is being processed in juvenile court, and updated details are not currently available.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

