18-year-old arrested for drug felonies, gun, cash in Marco Island

On Wednesday, Marco Island Police Department arrested 18-year-old Cameron Foss of Everglades City after police found him in a car with illegal drugs, thousands in cash money, a gun and tactical armor.

According to Marco Island PD, police noticed a suspicious car in Mackle Park around 11 p.m. Foss was found in the car with $3,400, body armor, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and over 200 grams of pre-packaged marijuana.

Foss faces multiple felony drug offenses. Police are actively investigating and anticipate Foss will face more charges.

Foss was taken to jail by police.

Writer: WINK News

