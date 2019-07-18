MARCO ISLAND
18-year-old arrested for drug felonies, gun, cash in Marco Island
On Wednesday, Marco Island Police Department arrested 18-year-old Cameron Foss of Everglades City after police found him in a car with illegal drugs, thousands in cash money, a gun and tactical armor.
According to Marco Island PD, police noticed a suspicious car in Mackle Park around 11 p.m. Foss was found in the car with $3,400, body armor, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and over 200 grams of pre-packaged marijuana.
Foss faces multiple felony drug offenses. Police are actively investigating and anticipate Foss will face more charges.
Foss was taken to jail by police.
