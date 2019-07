The rise of meatless ‘meat’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Plant-based alternatives to animal-derived meats are on the rise, but do the hot items contain ingredients that are far from plant-friendly?

Registered Dietitian Betsy Opyt dug deeper into the vegan burger debate.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Producer: Rachel Rothe

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know