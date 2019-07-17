Lehigh road rage crashes leaves 10-year-old passenger fearing for his life

A 10-year-old scared for his life. He told investigators Tuesday a woman repeatedly rammed into his mother’s car while he was in the backseat.

The road rage attack happened along Gunnery Rd. and Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.

After the repeated collisions, the woman exited her vehicle and started kicking the windows of the other car. The victim told Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies she was on Lee Blvd. when Ursula de Aza de Leon tried to cut her off. That is when the driver hit her five to six times in the back.

When the child spoke with detectives, he told them she was yelling obscenities. Even the suspect’s father, who was in her car, said she intentionally rammed into the other woman’s car.

Drivers said, something needs to be done to reduce these interactions.

“Scared to death out here in Lehigh with all these dangerous drivers,” Glorida Henderson said. “They need someone out here looking out here at the drivers a lot more often. I’ve seen so many people run through a light one night it was just crazy.”

The arrest report does detail some sort of history between the victim and Ursula. She faces aggravated assault and child neglect charges.

