Lee County tops the list for Florida’s best recycling spot

Lee County residents and businesses led recycling efforts in the state of Florida for the year 2018, according to a press release from Lee County Government.

The amount of material recycled for the full year would be enough to fill enough football fields with material stacked 70 feet high.

Lee County received credit for recycling 1.5 million tons of the total 1.96 million tons of waste generated locally in 2018, according to numbers recently released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Recycling credits include curbside recycling by residents as well as business recycling of materials such as cardboard, yard waste, scrap metal and construction and demolition debris, among other items. Lee County also receives recycling credit for energy produced from garbage processed at the waste-to-energy plant in Buckingham, according to the release.

See what’s can go in your curbside recycle bin in your county:

