Intruder breaks into former Cape Coral cop’s home, steals weapons

A former Cape Coral police officer told WINK News someone took his locked safe from inside his home that had two guns inside of it. But that is not all the thieves got away with.

Guns and a magazine stolen were locked up in a safe. The Cape Coral Police Dept. report said nothing inside the home was ransacked or damaged. The homeowner said he is a former police officer and knows who did it. He believes it was a targeted attack.

When we first arrived outside of the home in Cape Coral, we saw unmarked deputy vehicles on the street. They were continuing their investigation. The police report said the items were stolen Tuesday evening.

The victims said they got an alert by ADT, a home security company, about the alarm going off. Officers found the lanai sliding glass door open. But only the safe was gone. Also, inside the safe were credit cards and jewelry.

The homeowner said since he knows who did the theft, he expects his items including the guns to be returned.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know