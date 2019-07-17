FMPD seizes large quantity of drugs and firearms from home in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department say a search warrant led to the seizure of hundreds of grams of hardcore drugs as well as multiple high powered rifles and handguns at an apartment in Fort Myers.

According to FMPD, on Tuesday officers with FMPD, acting on information from Lee County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a raid search at 3718 Desoto Ave. in Fort Myers.

Officers seized the following: 453 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 359 grams of cocaine, 446 grams of heroin, 888 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of MDMA, 115 THC vape cartridges, drug packaging materials, digital scales, 80 miscellaneous pills and 1,510 grams of unknown powder to be tested by FDLE.

They also recovered two AR-15 rifles and three handguns.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know