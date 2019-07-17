Florida school bus drivers must now be CPR and first aid certified

The Florida State Board of Education passed a measure Wednesday requiring all bus drivers be certified in CPR and first aid.

The current rule requires drivers and attendants be provided instructions, in writing, as to any special conditions or non-medical care that a specific student may need while on the bus.

Passing of this amendment now mandates that certified CPR and first aid training be required for all school bus operators and attendants, in addition to written instructions for students with special needs.

According to the new rule: “The operator and attendant shall be provided certified cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid training along with other required pre service training prior to transporting students, and shall receive CPR and first aid refresher in-service training at least biennially.”

Drivers have until November 1, 2020 to complete the training.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know