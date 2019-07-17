Armed robbery suspect. Photo via CCSO
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office searching for Chick-fil-A armed robbery suspect

Published: July 17, 2019 7:22 AM EDT
Updated: July 17, 2019 8:21 AM EDT

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that robbed a Chick-fil-A at 1814 Tamiami Tr. Pt. Charlotte at gunpoint.

CCSO said the armed robbery happened at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, armed with a gun, walked into the store and demanded money. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues.

CCSO asks anyone with information about the crime to contact the sheriff’s office.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
