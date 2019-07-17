Missing Deanna Jane Adams
PUNTA GORDA

Car of missing 70-year-old woman found with unidentified body inside

Published: July 17, 2019 4:13 PM EDT
Updated: July 17, 2019 4:30 PM EDT

The car of a woman reported missing by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office a week and a half ago has been found.

Deanna Jane Adams, 70, went missing on July 6 after leaving her daughters home in Port Charlotte around 11 p.m.

Adams’ blue Toyota Scion was found in Punta Gorda Monday and an unidentified body was found inside.

The Punta Gorda Police Department is conducting a death investigation but does not believe the death to be suspicious in nature.

