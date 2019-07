Back-to-school: sales tax holiday

FORT MYERS, Fla. – There are just 26 more days until the new school year and many families are saving their back-to-school shopping for the sales tax holiday. But will that wait cost your more than you’ll save? FGCU Chair of Economics and Finance Dept. Dr. Shelton Weeks stopped by the WINK News studio with the answer.

