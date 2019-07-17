AR-15 and other guns stolen from a home in Cape Coral

Well armed criminals are on the streets of Cape Coral after stealing an AR-15 , a rifle, and a shotgun from a home on 44th Street.

The owner says he went out to his car in the morning and noticed his guns were missing out of his vehicle.

The owner of the gun says he is worried that something bad will happen with his gun in the hands of the wrong person.

This is not the first incident of a gun theft this month in Cape Coral. Police say 3 guns were stolen from another home in the Cape this month while the homeowners were gone on vacation.

Police ask you to report any information you may have about the stolen guns.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

