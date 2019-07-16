WINK News speaks with CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O’Donnell

In two-and-a-half hours, CBS Evening News will air its show from Kennedy Space Center. WINK News Anchor Lindsey Sablan led coverage of reenactment liftoff Tuesday morning. This afternoon, Sablan had a chance to speak with the new face of the network: Norah O’Donnell.

Sablan is on the roof of the CBS Studio, where 50-years ago Walter Cronkite broadcasted the Apollo 11 liftoff. On Tuesday night, it seems fitting a new generation is taking over Cronkite’s spot from that same studio.

While O’Donnell faces new challenges to bring viewers back, she is confident in her team’s success.

“The broadcast networks offer clarity,” O’Donnell said. “They offer information, rather than affirmation of your political views and so we deliver a straight broadcast where we speak to both sides of an issue. We can fact check certain issues.”

Another issue O’Donnell said they would be addressing is humanity. She hopes to tell more stories of the people who served our country in the military, police and Emergency Medical Services.

Launch of the Apollo 11 mission

Hundreds of people came to the Kennedy Space Center to celebrate the launch of the historic Apollo 11 mission, including its Astronauts Michael Collins, who lives in Collier County, and Charlie Duke.

Rich Kolko, WINK News safety and security specialist, said it was a great event recreating the launch of Apollo 11. Run so well that it felt like he was at the initial Apollo 11 launch.

Duke started his talk by saying at 83-years-old, he was still the youngest man who had walked on the moon and that it is time to go back.

More than 300,000 people were involved in building Apollo and Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong met the challenge and flew to the moon and back.

There was a shuttle program that lasted a few decades, but since the days of the Apollo missions, there has not been a person who set foot on the moon. Collins, proud of America’s success at the time, sees room for improvement.

“I don’t want to go back to the moon,” Collins said. “I want to Mars. I call it the JFK Mars express. John F. Kennedy gave us the Apollo express. You guys got to get busy here… I’d like to transfer that spirit from where we are to where we going direct to Mars.”

Collins earned the distinction of most lonely man as he orbited the moon alone. He had a lot of time to contemplate what is next for Americans in space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced its goal to get tot he moon by 2024 and mars by 2033. But that will take a lot of money and hard work. These space fans all think it is worth the effort.

