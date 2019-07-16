Two teens arrested for Immokalee drive-by shooting on Tuesday

Two Immokalee teens are facing murder charges for a drive-by shooting incident that happened on Tuesday evening.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Montelongo, 19, and Malachi Montelongo, 17, were arrested on second degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The crime happened on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. when deputies say they responded to a drive-by shooting along Amos Court. Deputies say the two men drove up to a home, exited their vehicle and fired multiple shots into a second vehicle with 3 people inside.

A 33-year old female inside the car died from gun shot wounds after being transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Multiple witnesses identified the two shooters by name. Deputies detained the suspects for questioning and later booked them into the Immokalee Jail Center.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora

