Teachers: How much do you spend on classroom supplies?

Almost all public school teachers — 94% — have spent some of their own money on school supplies without reimbursement, according to a survey done by the National Center for Education Statistics. The data was collected from 2014 to 2016. On average, public school teachers spent $479 of their own money during two years. The median amount spent was $297. However, the plurality (44%) of teachers spent $250 or less.

We’re asking teachers in Southwest Florida how much you’re spending on unreimbursed supplies. Complete the anonymous survey below.

