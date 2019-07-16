Shots blare, leading to death investigation in Bonita Springs neighborhood

Consecutive sounds of ‘pop, pop, pop,’ rang out in a Bonita Springs neighborhood. They were sounds those living there never wanted to hear.

When law enforcement arrived at a Bonita Springs complex, James Opteyndt was not given much information other than it was a death investigation.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said unit 125 has been having issues ever since a new person moved into it.

“The lady had invited another roommate in there to be with her and apparently there was a domestic situation,” said the neighbor. “One of the neighbors had heard fireworks like ‘pop, pop, pop.'”

She has lived in the complex for 16 years and is shocked.

“This is above and beyond anything I’ve ever seen before,” she said, “and it’s scary.”

Something neighbors never expected.

“It’s weird,” Opteyndt said. “You see it on TV all the time; you don’t think anything of it. But when you see all of this out here, it’s a little weird.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Michael Mora

