Preventing Diabetes

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Right now, 84 million Americans are living with Prediabetes. The serious health condition has no symptoms and nine out of ten people don’t even know they have it.

Lee Health Certified Diabetes Educator Annette McClenahan discussed a program that can help you make changes now to prevent Type II Diabetes in the future.

