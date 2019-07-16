One person dies in Collier County crash, FHP says

A North Fort Myers man died in a Collier County crash Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony Mankus, 77, died in the crash. Around 5 p.m., he was driving westbound on 56th Ave in a Chevy Impala and came to a halt at the stop sign at the intersection with Everglades Blvd. N. At that intersection, there is only a stop sign there.

A second vehicle, PTRB 379, which was driven by Heriberto Sosa, 49, propelled into the Impala as it was moving westbound.

While Sosa did not have any injuries, Mankus was sent to Naples Community Hospital.

