Jury selected for second trial in murder case against Ryan Doyon

The second trial for an accused killer in Lee County is now underway.

It is “take two” for a second-degree murder trial in Lee County with two very different storylines.

“This wasn’t an accident, this wasn’t self-defense,” said Sara Miller, State Attorney’s Office. “This was second-degree murder.”

“This was a targeted home invasion robbery,” said Peter Aiken, attorney for Ryan Doyon.

Aiken’s job is to fight for Doyon. The state said he shot and killed Roy Pike III near Doyon’s Cape Coral home in May 2017. The judge declared a mistrial the first time around because the jury could not decide on a verdict.

Now, a new jury will consider the evidence.

“This is not some simple case where some poor guy is walking on the street,” Aiken said, “knocks on a door and for no reason at all just gets shot up.”

During the opening statements Tuesday, Doyon’s attorneys called the killing self-defense. The defense argued Pike came to Doyon’s home that day to rob him and he had a gun.

“He didn’t shoot him until the third time Roy Pike pointed a gun at him,” Aiken said. “The third time Roy Pike pointed a gun at him, he got shot and died gun in hand.”

But the state attorney’s office claims Doyon chased Pike down the street, firing more than a dozen times at him.

“As he’s running behind him, he’s shooting at him,” Miller said. “Not once, not twice, but he fires 13 rounds.”

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

