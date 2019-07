John Paul Stevens, retired Supreme Court Justice, has died at 99

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 as a moderate but later became a leading liberal voice, has died, the Supreme Court said Tuesday. He was 99.

The cause of death was complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, the Supreme Court said.

Author: CBS News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know