People of interest in custody after Immokalee drive-by shooting

Bullets start flying in an Immokalee neighborhood Tuesday evening.

In the last hour, WINK News has learned authorities have people of interest in custody, who are undergoing questioning. But, they said the scene is complicated.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies started canvassing the area hours ago. They were collecting information from witnesses and grabbed evidence.

Many people out here told us they saw a gray car speeding. Shortly afterward, shots rang out, causing two children to go into a frenzy as they were scared for their lives.

“We turned our bikes around, went all around, then we went behind those house and we went through there,” said Nicholas Morales, a witness. “Came through and went home running inside, screaming scared. We thought we were going to get shot too.”

The sheriff’s office said they would get more information from detectives. But since it is a complicated scene, they can not reveal much more.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora

