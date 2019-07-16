Filthy junk piles up along roadways in Lehigh Acres

An abundance of filthy junk dumped on the side of the road. That is the reality in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood.

Doug Donlon said new piles of trash pop up every week.

“Nobody wants to live and have to go out you know as a family and turn down the street and say, “oh there you go again, there’s more garbage,” Donlon said.

Donlon has reported the issue many times, as he has been instructed to do. But his reports have been ignored and he turned to WINK News after we told our readers about more trash piles in other areas of Lehigh Acres.

“We’ve been told that they will come out and remove whatever it is if it’s on the street or on the side of the street,” Donlon said. “But if it’s back in the woods they won’t touch it. And there’s stuff still back there that’s been back there for years.”

Lee County told us that if it is in the right of way or on the side of the road, a person should call Lee County Solid Waste. If it is on private property, then call Lee County Code Enforcement.

For now, Donlon does what he can to deter people from dumping trash in his neighborhood.

“I have put on gloves; I have gone through it,” Donlon said. “Found bills or junk mail with their addresses and I have brought it back and left it on their doorstep.”

Contact information

Access the Solid Waste website or call their number at 239-533-8000.

Acess the Code Enforcement website, call its number at 239-533-8895 or send an email to: [email protected]

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Michael Mora

